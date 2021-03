Published: - Mar 09, 2021

Tasnim – AEK Athens forward Karim Ansarifard scored a brace in the match against Apollon Smyrni in Matchweek 25 of the Super League Greece.

The Iranian striker was on target twice in the 7th and 25th minutes in the match held at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

AEK is third in the table with 48 points, 16 points adrift of Olympiacos.

Ansarifard has scored 10 goals so far in the 2020–21 Super League Greece.