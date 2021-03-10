Published: - Mar 10, 2021

Tehran Times - Alireza Mansourian has been named as new head coach of Aluminum football club.

The 49-year-old coach will take charge of the Arak based football team until the end of the season.

Mansourian was named Tractor coach at the beginning of Iran Professional League season but was sacked after five weeks.

Mansourian, who has already coached Pas Hamedan and Esteghlal, replaced Rasoul Khatibi in the team.

Aluminum are ninth in IPL.