Mehdi Taremi wins Best Forward of the Month in Liga NOS
Liga Portugal - The Iranian player claims this distinction for the third consecutive month, after getting 31,00% of the votes from the competition's managers.
Mehdi Taremi, from FC Porto, wins Best Forward of February in Liga NOS after racking up 31,00% of the votes from the head managers of the competition.
The Iranian striker thus surpassed Piazon (SC Braga), who got 16,00%, and Carlos Jr. (Santa Clara), with 10,00%.
In the six matches held during this period, the Dragons' player scored twice and made two assists, earning him his third consecutive award for Best Forward of the Month.
