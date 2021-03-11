Published: - Mar 11, 2021

Liga Portugal - The Iranian player claims this distinction for the third consecutive month, after getting 31,00% of the votes from the competition's managers.

Mehdi Taremi, from FC Porto, wins Best Forward of February in Liga NOS after racking up 31,00% of the votes from the head managers of the competition.

The Iranian striker thus surpassed Piazon (SC Braga), who got 16,00%, and Carlos Jr. (Santa Clara), with 10,00%.

In the six matches held during this period, the Dragons' player scored twice and made two assists, earning him his third consecutive award for Best Forward of the Month.