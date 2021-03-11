Published: - Mar 11, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Paykan 2-1 to book a place at the Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

Cheick Diabate gave the visiting team the lead in the 17th minute from the penalty spot in Shahr-e Qods Stadium and Mohammad Daneshgar made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Ebrahim Salehi halved the deficit in the 58th minute. Paykan put Esteghlal under pressure in the final minutes of the match but could not capitalize on their chances.

Elsewhere, Zob Ahan defeated Shahr Khodro 2-1 in Isfahan, Gol Gohar beat Mes Kerman 2-1 in Sirjan, Machine Sazi lost to Foolad 3-0 in Tabriz and Nassaji defeated Saipa 8-7 on penalties.

Friday’s fixture:

* Malavan Anzali – Vista Turbine Tehran

* Sepahan – Mes Rafsanjan

* Esteghlal Mollasani – Shahin Bandar Ameri

* Naft Masjed Soleyman – Kheybar Khorramabad

* Shahrdari Bardaskan – Khooshe Talaei Saveh

* Mes Novin Kerman – Persepolis

* Pars Jonoubi Jam – Pas Hamedan

* Etehad Kamyaran – Qashqai Shiraz

* Aluminum Arak – Havadar Tehran

* Tractor 3 – 0 Shahrdari Mahshahr (Shahrdari withdrew from the match)

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.