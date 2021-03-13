Published: - Mar 13, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic returned to Tehran Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old player left Iran in January after Esteghlal failed to meet its financial commitment.

Milic is reportedly going to extend his contract.

Milic had been sidelined by ex-Esteghlal coach Mahmoud Fekri for several matches but newly-appointed coach Farhad Majidi has a good relationship with the Croat.

Esteghlal sits third in the Iran Professional League table.