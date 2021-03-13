Hrvoje Milic Returns to Esteghlal after Two Months
Tasnim – Esteghlal football team Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic returned to Tehran Saturday morning.
The 31-year-old player left Iran in January after Esteghlal failed to meet its financial commitment.
Milic is reportedly going to extend his contract.
Milic had been sidelined by ex-Esteghlal coach Mahmoud Fekri for several matches but newly-appointed coach Farhad Majidi has a good relationship with the Croat.
Esteghlal sits third in the Iran Professional League table.
Comments powered by CComment