Published: - Mar 13, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football club have completed the signing of Persepolis forward Arman Ramezani on Saturday.

Ramezani joined Persepolis in September but failed to score a single goal for the team.

The 29-year-old striker has penned an 18-month deal with Esteghlal.

Ramezani started his playing career in Malavan in 2011 and has also played at Saipa, Mes Rafsanjan and Oxin Alborz.