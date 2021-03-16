Published: - Mar 16, 2021

Tehran Times - Mehdi Pashazadeh stepped down as head coach of Iranian top-flight football team Machine Sazi.

The former Admira Wacker defender had been appointed as head coach of the struggling team in late February but parted company with Tabriz based football team Monday night.

Saeid Akhbari, who had previously coached the team in the current season, was named as interim coach.

Machine Sazi will host Esteghlal on Wednesday in Tabriz in Matchday 18 of Iran Professional League.