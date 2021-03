Published: - Mar 17, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team defender Mohammad Ansari canceled his contract with the team.

The 29-year-old player terminated his contract with Persepolis after a lack of first-team involvement under coaching of Yahya Golmohammadi.

Ansari joined Persepolis in 2015 from First Division team Shahrdari Tabriz and helped the Reds win four Iran Professional League titles.

He has reportedly been linked with a move to Saipa.