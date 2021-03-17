Published: - Mar 17, 2021

Tasnim – Iran international football team forward Kaveh Rezaei tested positive for the coronavirus.

Belgian media reports suggest that the Charleroi striker must quarantine at home for two weeks.

He will not be invited to Iran National Team for friendly match against Syria due to the coronavirus.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 121 million and the death toll has exceeded 2.68 million.