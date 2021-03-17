Published: - Mar 17, 2021

Tehran Times - Shahrdari Sirjan claimed the title of the 2020-21 Kowsar Women Football League on Tuesday.

The team defeated Sepahan 3-0 on the final day of the competition and claimed the title for the first time ever.

Holder Shahrdari Bam, who had won seven titles in a row, became runners-up.

Women's football in Iran is very popular. Football has been a part of life for Iranians for many decades now and is played in schools, alleys, streets and football clubs nationwide.

Women in Iran are increasingly inclined to play football, and with this increasing popularity it is only a matter of time before a more secure infrastructure develops. The Iran women's national football team competes internationally.