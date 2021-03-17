Esteghlal beat struggling Machine Sazi: IPL [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated struggling Machine Sazi in Matchday 18 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.
In the match held in Tabriz’s Bonyan Diesel Stadium, Esteghlal defeated their host 2-0 but stayed at third place.
Mohammad Naderi and Arsalan Motahari scored two goals for Esteghlal in the first half.
Paykan edged past Zob Ahan 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Mohammaadamin Darvishi in the 56th minute.
Nassaji also beat Saipa 1-0 in Ghaemshahr. Mahmoud Ghaed Rahmati scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute.
