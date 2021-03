Published: - Mar 19, 2021

Tasnim – Greek Super League football team AEK started negotiating to sign Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini.

The 24-year-old Trabzonspor defender has been previously linked with a move to Olympiacos, Sassuolo, Hertha Berlinm Charleroi and Sampdoria.

Hosseini’s contract expires at the end of the season.

If Hosseini signs for AEK, he will join his countryman Karim Ansarifard in the Greek team.