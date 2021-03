Published: - Mar 19, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team defender Mohammad Ansari joined Mes Rafsanjan on Friday.

The 29-year-old player terminated his contract with Persepolis after a lack of first-team involvement under coaching of Yahya Golmohammadi.

Ansari started his playing career in Esteghlal in 2012 and has played in Fajr Sepasi and Persepolis.

Mes Rafsanjan sits eighth in Iran Professional League.