Published: - Mar 21, 2021

PLDC - Speaking to Germany’s Kicker Magazine, Ali Daei did not rule out the possibility of his move to Everton as a member of the coaching team.

The 51-year-old coach touched upon different issues in the interview, including his world record, personal businesses, and Everton rumors.

Scoring 109 goals in 149 matches for Iran National Football Team, Daei is holding the world record, however, Cristiano Ronaldo is very close to breaking this record. The Portuguese icon has so far scored 102 goals in 170 games and the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers will give him a good chance to do so.

"No one deserves my record more than he does," Daei pays homage to his potential successor in advance. "He is without a doubt the best footballer of all time. I believe there is a reward for those who work hard and are determined, so it would be a decent reward for him."

Pointing to his five-year journey in Germany between 1992 to 2002 when he played for Arminia Bielefeld, FC Bayern, and Hertha BSC, Daei noted that "I not only played in Germany, I also lived there. And as a young person I learned every day, curious about what I was like."

Rumors of his move to Everton come as the majority of the club is owned by his compatriot Farhad Moshiri. Reports indicate that further negotiations may take place after the pandemic situation allows again.

In Iran, Daei, had built up other professional pillars, for example, a company for sportswear. "Then came the international sanctions against our country. Now I am a partner in an insurance company and in the steel industry."