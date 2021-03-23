Published: - Mar 23, 2021

PLDC - Mehdi Ghayedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and hence the staff decided to invite another striker.

Iran’s National Football Team is scheduled to hold a friendly match against Syria on March 30 in Tehran and is right now holding a training camp in the Iranian capital.

Esteghlal star Mehdi Ghayedi was one of the strikers that Dragan Skocic had invited to the camp but he cannot join the team due to the positive COVID test.

In a statement, the Iranian Football Federation noted that Sajjad Shahbazzadeh has replaced Ghayedi.

The statement also said that Ali Gholizadeh has also been invited to the team while the staff is waiting for the result of his COVID test.