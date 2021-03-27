Football betting online with Betway

PLDC - Persepolis midfielder Ahmad Nourlollahi has reportedly received an offer from a team in Qatar Stars League.

The 28-year-old footballer has been handed a significant offer from a Qatari side, Iranian media reported. According to reports, the fee of the contract is around $1.3 million.

Nourollahi is now in Iran National Team’s camp as the team is preparing for a friendly against Syria on Tuesday.

The midfielder has scored six goals for the Reds in 18 matches of this season so far.

His contract with the Tehran-based club will end at the end of this season and he has not decided on extending the contract. The club had held a meeting with the player for extending the agreement some two months ago but to no avail.

Nourollahi has rejected an offer from Portugal, according to reports.

