Published: - Mar 31, 2021

Tasnim - Dutch football club PEC Zwolle is not interested in extending Iranian forward Reza Ghoochannejhad’s contract.

PEC Zwolle will say goodbye to nine players at the end of the season, rtlnieuws.nl reported.

Mike van Duinen, Xavier Mous, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Thomas Lam, Virgil Misidjan, Jesper Drost, Clint Leemans, Marc-Olivier Doue and Nigel Bertrams are the players whose deals PEC Zwolle is not going to extend.

33-year-old Ghoochannejhad had been previously linked with the Iranian clubs for several times.