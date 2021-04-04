Published: - Apr 04, 2021

Tehran Times - Mojtaba Khorshidi has been named as new head coach of Iranian football team Machine Sazi on Saturday.

The former Rah Ahan coach replaced interim coach Saeid Akhbari.

Struggling team Machine Sazi are on the verge of disbanding due to the financial problems.

The team are scheduled to meet Gol Gohar Sirjan on Monday.

Machine Sazi sit bottom of the table in Iran Professional League with nine points from 18 matches.