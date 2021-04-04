Published: - Apr 04, 2021

PLDC - The Asian Football Confederation has reportedly rejected Iran’s protest for its football teams’ matches in Saudi Arabia.

According to Arab media outlets, the protest of the Iranian teams and federation is not acceptable the teams have to hold matches in the Saudi soil.

Earlier, the Iranian Football Federation had asked the AFC Secretary-General to reconsider the venue of Foolad FC match in the ACL playoff against Al-Ain which is set to be held in Riyadh April 10 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

The federation cites recent drone and missile attacks against Riyadh as the main concern behind the protest.

Esteghlal FC also has to play Group C matches in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah from April 16 to 30.