Published: - Apr 04, 2021

Tasnim – Carlos Queiroz has reportedly been shortlisted to lead South Africa national football team.

The Portuguese is the front-runner for what would be a second stint at the helm of the South African national team.

A source revealed to The South African website that the 68-year-old Portuguese coach is the South African Football Association’s (SAFA) first-choice to replace sacked Molefi Ntseki.

Queiroz previously coached BafaSouth Africa between October 2000 and March 2002.

He has previously coached at both club and international level with stints at the helm of his native Portugal, the UAE, Iran and Colombia as well as at club level with, most notably, Spanish giant Real Madrid.

He also enjoyed two stints as an assistant as English side Manchester United.

Queiroz was sacked from his most recent job as Colombia coach after a shocking 6-1 defeat to fellow South American nation Ecuador.