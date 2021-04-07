Published: - Apr 07, 2021

Tehran Times - Former Esteghlal football team striker Alireza Akbarpour has been named as Machine Sazi head coach Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old coach started his playing career in the Tabriz-based football team in 1992 and left them to join Esteghlal after four years.

Akbarpour has previously coached Machine Sazi in 2012/13 season.

The Tabriz-born has penned an 18-month contract with Machine Sazi.

Machine Sazi sit at the bottom of the Iran Professional League table with nine points from 19 matches.