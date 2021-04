Published: - Apr 07, 2021

Tasnim – Mahmoud Fekri was appointed as Naft Masjed Soleyman coach Monday night.

He was sacked as Esteghlal coach last month after failing to live up to the team’s expectations.

The 51-year-old coach replaced Dariush Yazdi in the Iranian team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman sits 12th in the table, four points ahead of relegation zone.