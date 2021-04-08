Published: - Apr 08, 2021

MNA – Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian footballer of the FC Porto, has been selected as the best striker of Portugal in March.

As usual, the nomination resulted from voting promoted by Liga Portugal, gathering the votes of the coaches of the teams in the top Portuguese division.

According to the official website of Liga NOS, Taremi, with two goals and two assists in six matches in February, received 31% of the votes and was selected as the best striker of the month in March.

This is Taremi’s third consecutive award as the best striker of the Portugal League.