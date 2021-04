Published: - Apr 11, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian winger Mehrdad Mohammadi scored a hat trick for Al-Arabi in the match against Al-Sailiya in Qatar Stars League.

Al-Arabi defeated Al-Sailiya 3-1 in its home match.

Mohammadi opened the scoring for Al-Arabi in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

He also scored in the 27th and 81st minutes.

Al-Sailiya Iranian winger Ramin Rezaeian scored the only goal of his team in the 45th minute.