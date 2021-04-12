Published: - Apr 12, 2021

Tasnim – Zorya Luhansk forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Iranian international forward must be quarantined for 14 days.

It comes as Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk has set its sights on signing the talented forward.

The Fenerbahçe striker, who was loaned to Zorya, has caught the eye of Shakhtar.

Sayyadmanesh's contract with Fenerbahçe will run until June 30, 2024.

Shakhtar Donetsk has reportedly offered 8 million Euros to sign the talented player.

Sayyadmanesh has scored five goals and registered two assists in 16 matches for Zorya.