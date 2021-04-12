Published: - Apr 12, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal and Persepolis football team players and staff tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

All the players and support staff of the Iranian teams underwent COVID-19 tests.

Esteghlal are in Saudi Arabia to play in Group C along with Al Ahli Saudi, Iraqi powerhouse Al Shorta and one of Qatar’s most successful sides Al Duhail.

Persepolis, who have traveled to Goa, India, will also compete in Group E with Qatar’s Al Rayyan, hosts FC Goa and Al Wahda from the United Arab Emirates.