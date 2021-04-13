Published: - Apr 13, 2021

Tasnim – Following a 1-0 loss to Mes Rafsanjan, Ebrahim Sadeghi announced that he has stepped down from his role as Saipa coach.

Saipa is 13th in the Iran Professional League (IPL) table, two points ahead of relegation zone.

Sadeghi was named as Saipa coach in May 2019 as Ali Daei’s replacement but he has failed to meet the expectations in the current season.

Mehdi Pashazadeh, Ali Karimi, Omid Ravankhah and Mohsen Bayatinia are shortlisted to lead the team until the end of the season.