Published: - Apr 16, 2021

Tehran Times - Mohsen Bayatinia has been named as Saipa football team interim coach on Friday.

The 40-year-old coach has replaced Ebrahim Sadeghi who left the team last week following the poor results

Bayatinia is head of Saipa football academy at the same time.

Saipa sit 14th in Iran Professional League (IPL) table, two points ahead of relegation zone.