Published: - Apr 16, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian football coach Nader Dastneshan passed away on Friday from COVID-19.

The 60-year-old coach was hospitalized at the Razi Hospital in Ghaemshahr since last week but lost his battle with coronavirus.

Dastneshan coached so many Iranian football clubs including Nassaji, Malavan, Mes Kerman, Naft Tehran, Steel Azin and Sepidrood Rasht in his 17-year coaching career.

Some 328 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 66,008, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced on Friday.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Dastneshan’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.

25,261 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,207 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 328 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 66,008.

Lari noted that 1,761,497 patients out of a total of 2,194,133 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,652 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 14,165,771 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.