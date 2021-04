Published: - Apr 27, 2021

Tasnim – Mehdi Taremi scored a late equalizer as Porto was held to a 1-1 draw against Moreirense.

In the match, held at the Moreira de Cónegos, Taremi was on target from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

The opener was scored by Nahuel Ferraresi in the 37th minute for Moreirense.

With the 1-1 draw, Porto is six points behind the leader Sporting Lisbon.