Published: - Apr 29, 2021

Tasnim – Turkish football club Sivasspor has set its sight on signing Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper had already been linked with a move to a Polish football team.

Niazmand is a key player in Sepahan and can help the Isfahan-based football team win the Iran Professional League (IPL) title after six years.

Sivasspor, based in Sivas, was founded in 1967. The Turkish football team currently plays in the Süper Lig.