Sanat Naft, Nassaji Knocked Out of Hazfi Cup [VIDEO]
Tasnim – Sanat Naft and Nassaji football teams were knocked out of Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.
Sanat Naft lost to first division side Kheybar Khorramabad 1-0.
Nassaji also was defeated against First Division team Malavan 1-0.
Sepahan eraned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Khooshe Talaei.
Gol Gohar also beat Pars Jonoubi 3-0.
The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who has won six titles.
Comments powered by CComment