Published: - Apr 30, 2021

Tasnim – Sanat Naft and Nassaji football teams were knocked out of Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.

Sanat Naft lost to first division side Kheybar Khorramabad 1-0.

Nassaji also was defeated against First Division team Malavan 1-0.

Sepahan eraned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Khooshe Talaei.

Gol Gohar also beat Pars Jonoubi 3-0.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who has won six titles.