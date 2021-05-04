Published: - May 04, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian football club Machine Sazi has reportedly withdrawn from the league due to the financial problems.

The Tabriz-based football club, who was founded more than half a century ago, is disbanded because of lack of funding.

Machine Sazi was previously owned by Iranian businessman Mohammad Reza Zonuzi, who owns another Tabriz-based club Tractor.

Machine Sazi sits at the bottom of Iran Professional League table and is on the verge of being relegated from the league.