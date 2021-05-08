Published: - May 08, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran international midfielder Ashkan Dejagah has revealed that he wants to return to Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old player currently plays for Iranian team Tractor but his deal expires at the end of the season.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Dejagah has shown his interest in returning to German football. He was part of the Wolfsburg team who won Bundesliga in 2009.

“It would be great to play for a German professional club once again,” Dejagah said. “I am open to everything. In fact, I am still in top shape even at 34.”

Dejagah also pays tribute to his former coach Felix Magath.

“He taught me that success doesn't come easy. To be honest, I owe my career to Magath. I am grateful to God every day that I had this coach at the age of 19. He was also my coach in Fulham,” he stated.

Dejagah started his footballing career at Hertha Berlin in 2004. He wished Hertha Berlin sporting director Fredi Bobic the best, whose team are on brink of relegation from Bundesliga.

“I was lucky enough to be able to play and train with Fredi in Berlin. He's a great guy and showed in Eintracht Frankfurt what he can do with a club. It is also crucial that he really loves Berlin and Hertha. I wish him all the best,” explained Dejagah.