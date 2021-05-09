Published: - May 09, 2021

Tasnim – Qatari football club Al-Ahli has reportedly shown interest in signing Persepolis defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan.

According to the Qatari media, the 27-year-old defender will leave Persepolis in the summer to join Al-Ahli.

Kannani joined Persepolis in 2019 from Machine Sazi and won the Iran Professional League in his first season.

He was a member of Persepolis football team who qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final, where the Iranian team lost to Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea 2-1.