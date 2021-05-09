Published: - May 09, 2021

MNA – Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar said on Sun. that Iran's football is truly influenced by the cruel anti-Iranian sanctions.

Making the remarks in a webinar with provincial sports officials, the minister referred to the problems that Iranian football has in using its foreign exchange resources in Asia and the world.

"We held talks with the president of AFC and FIFA to solve such financial problems, but no action has been taken yet," he said.

He said that unfortunately, the cruel and unjust sanctions have had a wide impact on Iran's sports.

"Iranian Football Federation has not been able to have access to its foreign exchange resources in FIFA, and the Iranian teams have not been able to have a hand on the rewards they have been awarded."

As he explained, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) owes three million dollars to Iran's Perspolis, for instance.

He condemned the US sanctions against Iran which have led to international bodies' failure to pay Iran its revenues.

FIFA cannot pay Iran’s resources without the permission of the US Department of the Treasury.

Iranian football federation used to always pay salaries of coaches via its revenues at FIFA but after the imposition of US sanctions the path is blocked now.