Published: - May 11, 2021

Tehran Times - Mohammadreza Akbarian will take charge Esteghlal and Persepolis clash in Tehran derby.

He will be assisted by Alireza Ildorom and Mahdi Alighadr in this match.

The match will be held on Friday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Akbarian has been named as FIFA International Referee since 2013.

Persepolis and Esteghlal are favorites to win title of 2020/21 Iran Professional League season.

The match will be 95 competitive meetings between the teams. Esteghlal have won 26, Persepolis 24 and the remaining 44 games finished as draws.