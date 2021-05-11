Published: - May 11, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi showed his class again in the match against Farense football team.

Porto defeated the visiting team 5-1 in round 32 of Primeira Liga.

Taremi scored a brcae in the match. He opened the scoring for Porto just six minutes into the match from the penalty spot.

Taremi assisted Toni Martinez in the 14th minute and also assisted Luis Diaz for the second and third goals.

The Iranian forward was on target for the second time in the 59th minute.

Joao Mario scored Porto’s fifth goal in the 84th minute.

Porto remains second in the table with 74 points, five points behind leader Sporting.