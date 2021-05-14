Sepahan Winger Mohebbi on Braga’s Radar
Tasnim - Portuguese football team Braga has reportedly shown interest in signing Sepahan winger Mohammad Mohebbi.
The Iran international player currently plays in Sepahan.
Mohebbi is an iconic player for the Isfahan-based football team in the Iran Professional League current season.
The 23-year-old winger had been already linked with a move to Spanish football team Granada last year.
Portuguese newspaper A Bola has reported that Braga has set its sight on signing Mohebbi.
