Published: - May 14, 2021

Tasnim - Portuguese football team Braga has reportedly shown interest in signing Sepahan winger Mohammad Mohebbi.

The Iran international player currently plays in Sepahan.

Mohebbi is an iconic player for the Isfahan-based football team in the Iran Professional League current season.

The 23-year-old winger had been already linked with a move to Spanish football team Granada last year.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola has reported that Braga has set its sight on signing Mohebbi.