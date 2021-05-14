Published: - May 14, 2021

PLDC - Ryan Tafazolli, Iranian-English player of Championship side Wycombe Wanderers has informed about his trip to Iran.

In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old defender used a plane emoji plus the abbreviation for Iran which has raised rumors about his presence in Iran.

Fans of different teams are speculating about the reason of Tafzolli’s presence in Iran, especially Persepolis fans are eager to see the 1.96m-tall defender playing on their side.

However, there are other reports which indicate a more special reason for the trip.

When Team Melli was being managed by Carlos Queiroz, Tafazolli had come under the Portuguese coach radar, however, an injury hampered his playing for the Iranian national team. Now, speculations suggest that he may be one of the surprises of Dragan Skocic for Team Melli ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

There are no official report which can confirm his invitation to Team Melli yet. Defenders such as Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Shoja Khalilzadeh, and Mohammad Hossein Kananizadegan are just a handful of players that Tafazolli may have to compete within the national team.