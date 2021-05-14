Published: - May 14, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team edged past Esteghlal 1-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) here at the Azadi Stadium on Friday.

Isa Alekasir scored the winner in the 55th minute on the rebound in Tehran derby.

Persepolis defender Farshad Faraji was sent off in the dying moments of the match.

Persepolis moved up top of the table due to better goal difference than Sepahan.

Furthermore, Gol Gohar defeated struggling Zob Ahan 1-0 thanks to Navid Asouri’s solitary goal.

Struggling Nassaji also edged past Foolad 1-0 in Ghaemshahr.

Aluminum defeated Shahr Khodro 1-0 in Arak courtesy of Morteza Aghakhan’s goal.

Tractor and Sanant Naft shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Tabriz. Mohammad Ghaderi scored for Tractor and Taleb Reykani leveled the score in 90th minute for the visiting team.