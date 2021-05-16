Published: - May 16, 2021

Tasnim – A number of Iranian referees were chosen to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Alireza Faghani will referee Group H matches in centralized venue in South Korea. He will be assisted by Mohammad Reza Mansouri and Mohammad Reza Abolfazli.

Mouood Bonyadifar was chosen to officiate Group E matches in Qatar. Ali Mirzabeigi and Saeid Ghasemi will assist him.

And Hossein Akrami will officiate a match between Japan and Myanmar. He will be assisted by Alireza Ildorom and Hassan Zahiri.