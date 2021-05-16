Published: - May 16, 2021

Tasnim – Former Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni has been nominated to take charge of Chinese club Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Italian media reports suggest that the ex-Inter coach has also been linked with Qatari teams.

Stramaccioni is a candidate to replace former Persepolis and Iran coach Afshin Ghotbi in the Chinese football club.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Football Club is a professional football club that currently plays in the Chinese Super League under license from the Chinese Football Association (CFA).