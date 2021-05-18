Published: - May 18, 2021

MNA – Esteghlal FC announced that an Italian coach will soon be added to the team’s technical staff.

The club’s general manager Ahmad Madadi confirmed the reports around hiring an Italian coach without giving a name.

Iran Football Federation has banned signing foreign coaches and players due to problems that such acquisitions have had created for different Iranian teams as a result of economic sanctions.

“We have our own solution for using this foreign coach,” Madadi said. “We will add this Italian coach to the team as an advisor and his contract will be between him and the club. The contract will neither be registered in Iran League Organization, nor the coach will sit on the bench during matches so he does not need a license.”

Madadi added that the coach is now watching the team’s training and provides advice to the technical staff.

According to the reports, the Italian coach is 56-year-old Angelo Alessio who has the experience of acting as an assistant in Chelsea, Juventus, Napoli, and the Italian national team.