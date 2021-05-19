Persepolis into Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Persepolis football team eased past Second Division Shahin Bandar Ameri 4-1 in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.
In the match held in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, Persepolis booked a place in the quarterfinals.
Mehdi Abdi scored a brace and Ahmad Nouroallahi and Mehdi Torabi scored a goal each.
Miald Daryanavardi was on target for Shahin Bandar Ameri.
Sepahan, Malavan, Kheybar, Sepahan and Gol Gohar have already advanced to the quarterfinals.
Wednesday:
* Esteghlal v Zob Ahan
* Aluminum v Tractor
* Qashqai v Foolad
