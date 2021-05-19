Published: - May 19, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club want to turn Shahriar Moghanlou’s loan deal into permanent.

The player joined Persepolis on loan from Portuguese top-flight football club Santa Clara in March on a six-month deal.

The 27-year-old forward helped the Reds book a place in the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

He has also stolen the show in Iran Professional League, where Persepolis look forward to win the title for a fifth consecutive year.

Moghanlou had joined Santa Clara on a three-year contract in last year’s September.