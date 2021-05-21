Published: - May 21, 2021

Tasnim – Long-serving Iranian coach Firouz Karimi was named the technical adviser of top-flight football team Tractor.

The former Pas and Esteghlal football teams head coach attended the Tractor training on Friday.

Tractor, headed by Rasoul Khatibi, has a difficult task ahead in the domestic league. The Tabriz-based football club sits eighth in the table.

The team has never won Iran’s football league title despite the large amount of money that has been spent on the squad over the past years.

Tractor will meet Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia on September 14 in 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16.