Published: - May 22, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran football federation announced on Saturday the practice schedule for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Dragan Skocic’s side will begin the two-day training camp in Tehran on Tuesday.

The team will travel to Kish Island on Thursday to continue the training until May 31.

Iran national football team are scheduled to fly out to Bahrain on May 31, where the ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq, respectively in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The competition will be held in a centralized venue in Bahrain.

Iran are third in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.

They sit on six points from four matches, having won 14-0 at home to Cambodia and 2-0 away to Hong Kong.

Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.



Fixtures:

June 3: Iran v Hong Kong

June 7: Iran v Bahrain

June 11: Iran v Cambodia

June 15: Iran v Iraq