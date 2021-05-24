Published: - May 24, 2021

Tasnim – Umm Salal defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi will reportedly return to his former club Esteghlal.

Cheshimi joined Qatari club Umm Salal in October but failed to live up to expectations in the team.

Now, Umm Salal is looking forward for Cheshmi’s replacement for the next season.

Esteghlal head coach Farhad Majidi has reportedly shown interest in signing the 27-year-old defender.

Cheshmi played for Esteghlal from 2015 to 2020 before leaving the Blues for Umm Salal.