Published: - May 24, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran national football team midfielder Ali Karimi will miss the 2022 World Cup qualification due to a groin injury.

The Al Duhail player is in Tehran now to repair his injured groin and cannot accompany Iran at the competition in Bahrain.

Karimi’s absence will be a huge blow to Dragan Skocic’s team since the player has been in sensational form in the current season.

He is expected to be sidelined for a month.

Iran will travel to Bahrain on May 31 to Manama to participate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq, respectively in the qualification.

Iran are third with six points in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.

Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.